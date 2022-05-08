Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce $215.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.62 million to $217.30 million. Virtus Investment Partners reported sales of $210.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $881.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.60 million to $896.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $846.15 million to $980.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.78. 102,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

