Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.30 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

