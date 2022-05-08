VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in VMware were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cross Research dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

VMW stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.