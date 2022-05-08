Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 40,583 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

