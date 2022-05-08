Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 40,583 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
