Waitr (WTRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of WTRH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.02. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waitr by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 1,258.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 367,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 340,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Waitr by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.