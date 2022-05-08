Waitr (WTRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.
Shares of WTRH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -1.02. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.51.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waitr (WTRH)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.