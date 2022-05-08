Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.69. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

