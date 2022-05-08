Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $3.09 million and $3.40 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,543,308.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.42 or 0.00350208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00193917 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00550572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038930 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,240.63 or 1.96816151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

