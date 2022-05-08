Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €62.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.84) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.14 ($70.68).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €36.14 ($38.04) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €44.34 ($46.67) and a 12-month high of €64.82 ($68.23). The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.