Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $142,936.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,711,790.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00374738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00193022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00551937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,309.26 or 1.94822411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.