We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after purchasing an additional 278,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

