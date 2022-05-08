We Are One Seven LLC Has $181,000 Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of iCAD worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 168,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.70 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other iCAD news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

