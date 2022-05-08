We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Clorox stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

