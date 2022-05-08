We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33.
