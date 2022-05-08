We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.14 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

