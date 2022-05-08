Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weave Communications Inc. provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc. is based in LEHI, Utah. “

Get Weave Communications alerts:

WEAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.22.

WEAV opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.