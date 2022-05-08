Weil Company Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 11,239,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.