Weil Company Inc. Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $9,519,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,771,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

