Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,750.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.