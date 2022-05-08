Weil Company Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 556,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,313. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Ambarella Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.