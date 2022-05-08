Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,140,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,567,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,425,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435,812. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

