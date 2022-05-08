Weil Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,100 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.61. 396,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

