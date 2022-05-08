Weil Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,133 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,133 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,575,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437,460. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

