Weil Company Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.8% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after acquiring an additional 610,570 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,358. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

