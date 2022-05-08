Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $55.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 107,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 42,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

