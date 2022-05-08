Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,035,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

