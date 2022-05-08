Wells Fargo & Company Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $162.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $137.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $115,498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

