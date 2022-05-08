WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

