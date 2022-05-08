West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

WTBA opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

