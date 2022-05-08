Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Westlake alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westlake by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Westlake by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Westlake by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

WLK traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,368. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.