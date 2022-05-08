Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.62.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
WLK traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,368. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
