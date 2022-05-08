WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of WRK opened at $53.40 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.