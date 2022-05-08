WHALE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $669,412.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. WHALE has a market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $669,412.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00012394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

