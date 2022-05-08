Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

