Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.22.

NYSE WGO opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

