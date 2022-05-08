WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 768,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 129,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.