WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.64.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 204.05% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

