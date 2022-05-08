Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,532,000.

Shares of FRLAU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

