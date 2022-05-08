Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,530 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,593,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KOS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

