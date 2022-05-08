Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Inflection Point Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

IPAX opened at $9.70 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

