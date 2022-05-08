Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,229 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Triumph Group worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $21.75 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.