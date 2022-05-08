Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 227,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $38.93 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.