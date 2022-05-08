Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Lowered by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.