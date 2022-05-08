Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $120.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WK. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.