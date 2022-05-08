Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $4.36 or 0.00012608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $285,801.02 and $100.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,711,790.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00374738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00193022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00551937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,309.26 or 1.94822411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

