Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $34,435.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.78 billion and $341.56 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $34,435.12 or 1.00020910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 283,905 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

