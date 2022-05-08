Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. 3,167,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

