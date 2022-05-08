Wsfs Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,425,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,220,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

