Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $80.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 30.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IVV traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

