Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

