Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $183,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 12,227,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332,690. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

