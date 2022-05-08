WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will announce $211.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. WSFS Financial posted sales of $155.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $866.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.27 million to $868.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $962.29 million, with estimates ranging from $953.37 million to $971.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 322,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

